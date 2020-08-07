Thentia Closes Series A With BDC to Bring Advanced Tech to Regulation

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thentia, a global leader in regulatory software, has closed Series A equity financing from the Business Development Bank of Canada's Industrial, Clean and Energy Venture Fund. Thentia, which has a major presence in the regulatory and licensure market, will use this equity financing to expand its sales and marketing activities worldwide and further innovate its Thentia Cloud platform for its rapidly growing number of clients.

"Thentia's mission is to bring best-in-class technological capabilities, such as internet-scale, high-performance records management, predictive analytics, machine learning, data science and graph-based data exploration to its customers," said Julian Cardarelli, CEO of Thentia. "The regulatory industry is strongly rooted in academics with many visionary leaders working tirelessly to protect the public. Thentia is equally tirelessly focused on providing the technology platform and tools needed to fully realize this vision."

Founded in Canada with clients all-across North America, Thentia was created by technology experts with a strong alignment on the principles and values associated with public protection. Because of this alignment, Thentia has become a leader in providing B2B software-as-a-service solutions to the regulatory industry in support of this mission. Regulatory bodies, licensees, and registrants have come to rely on Thentia for its innovative software technology, its highly knowledgeable and sympathetic on-boarding and success teams, and its unrivaled ability to streamline regulatory operations for its clients in accordance with best-in-class methodologies such as Right Touch Regulation.

"Thentia has established itself as a leading provider of cloud software solutions for regulated industries," said Sean Brownlee. "We were impressed by the team's ability to develop innovative solutions which solve customer challenges while increasing productivity. Our investment will help to propel Thentia to the next level as it continues to deliver world class solutions."

The equity financing from BDC will help Thentia continue to develop Thentia Cloud, which is Thentia's software-as-a-service platform. Thentia Cloud provides a comprehensive collection of regulatory modules. These include modules to track licensing or registration issuance and renewals, continuing education, public complaints, investigation and enforcement, auditing, data analytics, governance and much more.

About Thentia:

Based in Toronto, Canada, Thentia Corporation is an industry leader in using proprietary technology to help regulatory bodies efficiently fulfill their regulatory obligations. Thentia services a wide variety of clients throughout Canada and the United States using cutting-edge software and industry-leading expertise in regulatory standards.

About BDC:

The Business Development Bank of Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the government of Canada. Founded in 1944, BDC provides financing through complementary lending, equity, and venture capital, as well as advisory services to small and medium-sized businesses based in Canada. BDC is committed to supporting Canadian entrepreneurs at all stages of business development.

