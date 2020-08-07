Technavio has been monitoring the isocyanate market and it is poised to grow by 4.60 million tonnes during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Isocyanate Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the isocyanate market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was at 17.09 million tonnes in 2019 and is projected to reach 21.69 million tonnes by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What are the top players in the market?

Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Chemicals Ltd., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is a major trend in the market?

Rising demand for PU from the automotive industry is a major trend driving the market growth.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.86%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Chemicals Ltd., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of the construction industry in APAC has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Isocyanate Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Isocyanate Market is segmented as below:

End-user Construction Automotive Electronics Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA

Application Rigid Foams Flexible Foams Paints and Coatings Elastomers Others



Isocyanate Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our isocyanate market report covers the following areas:

Isocyanate Market size

Isocyanate Market trends

Isocyanate Market analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for PU from the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the isocyanate market growth during the next few years.

Isocyanate Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the isocyanate market, including some of the vendors such as Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Chemicals Ltd., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the isocyanate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Isocyanate Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist isocyanate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the isocyanate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the isocyanate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isocyanate market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

MDI Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

TDI Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Aliphatic Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Market opportunity by Product by volume

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Rigid foams Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Flexible foams Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Paints and coatings Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Elastomers Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by End-user by volume

Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (millions t)

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver- Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Chemicals Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

LANXESS AG

Vencorex

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

