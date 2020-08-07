Technavio has been monitoring the flexible endoscopes market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.75 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Endoscopes Market 2020-2024
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the flexible endoscopes market in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 5.10 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Boston Scientific Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, KARL STORZ SE Co. KG, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, SCHOLLY FIBEROPTIC GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Stryker Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- North America
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 6.00%.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Boston Scientific Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, KARL STORZ SE Co. KG, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, SCHOLLY FIBEROPTIC GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Stryker Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Flexible Endoscopes Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Flexible Endoscopes Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Flexible Videoscopes
- Flexible Fiberscopes
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- Application
- Laparoscopy
- GI Endoscopy
- Urology Endoscopy
- Gynecology Endoscopy
- ENT Endoscopy
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Labs
- ASCs
Flexible Endoscopes Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our flexible endoscopes market report covers the following areas:
- Flexible Endoscopes Market size
- Flexible Endoscopes Market trends
- Flexible Endoscopes Market analysis
This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible endoscopes market growth during the next few years.
Flexible Endoscopes Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the flexible endoscopes market, including some of the vendors such as Boston Scientific Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, KARL STORZ SE Co. KG, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, SCHOLLY FIBEROPTIC GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Stryker Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the flexible endoscopes market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Flexible Endoscopes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible endoscopes market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flexible endoscopes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flexible endoscopes market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible endoscopes market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Flexible videoscopes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Flexible fiberscopes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- HOYA Corp.
- Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd
- KARL STORZ SE Co. KG
- Olympus Corp.
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- SCHOLLY FIBEROPTIC GmbH
- SonoScape Medical Corp.
- Stryker Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
