

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew unexpectedly in July, while imports declined from the previous year, data from the customs administration revealed Friday.



Exports grew 7.2 percent on a yearly basis in July, confounding expectations for a drop of 0.2 percent.



At the same time, imports dropped 1.4 percent on year in contrast to a 1 percent rise economists' had forecast.



As a result, the trade surplus totaled $62.33 billion in July. Economists had forecast the surplus to fall to $42 billion from June's $46.42 billion surplus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

