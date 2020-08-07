Technavio has been monitoring the pruritus therapeutic market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the pruritus therapeutic market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 11.69 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 15.32 billion by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing prevalence of pruritus is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

North America

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.04%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing prevalence of pruritus has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Pruritus Therapeutic Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pruritus Therapeutic Market is segmented as below:

Type Renal Pruritus Cholestatic Pruritus Hematologic Pruritus Endocrine Pruritus Oncological Pruritus

Geography North America Europe APAC ROW



Pruritus Therapeutic Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pruritus therapeutic market report covers the following areas:

Pruritus Therapeutic Market size

Pruritus Therapeutic Market trends

Pruritus Therapeutic Market analysis

This study identifies a strong pipeline of expected launches as one of the prime reasons driving the pruritus therapeutic market growth during the next few years.

Pruritus Therapeutic Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the pruritus therapeutic market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pruritus therapeutic market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pruritus Therapeutic Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist pruritus therapeutic market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pruritus therapeutic market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pruritus therapeutic market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pruritus therapeutic market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Renal pruritus Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cholestatic pruritus Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hematologic pruritus Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Endocrine pruritus Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oncological pruritus Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Plc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

