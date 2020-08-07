Researchers built the device by attaching 17%-efficient monocrystalline PV cells to a mortar roof tile that was doped with a phase-change material (PCM). The PCM solar tile provided 4.1% more power than the PV tile with no cooling agent in the winter, and 2.2% to 4.3% more during the summer.Researchers from Australia's Western Sydney University have created a solar tile that includes phase-change materials (PCM) with a cooling function. They built the device by attaching 12.5 × 12.5 mm monocrystalline solar cells to a mortar roof tile that was doped with the PCM. To avoid leakage issues, they ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...