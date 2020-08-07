

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production and external trade data. Production is forecast to grow 8.1 percent on month in June, following a 7.8 percent rise in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 125.01 against the yen, 1.0798 against the franc, 1.1843 against the greenback and 0.9021 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



