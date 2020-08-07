On March 10, 2020, the shares in Online Brands Nordic AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to apply for company reconstruction. On July 31, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that its annual general meeting of shareholders had elected only two members to the Company's board of directors. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exist that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares of Online Brands Nordic AB (OBAB, ISIN code SE0001960949, order book ID 40016). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB