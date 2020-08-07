Silver prices reached their highest levels this week since 2016. But Michael DiRienzo, executive director of The Silver Institute, says prices are still not high enough to complicate silver supplies for the PV industry.Silver prices jumped by $3.77 per kg to $28.04 per kg from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6. This is the highest price level registered since 2016 and is due to the global economic uncertainty triggered by the pandemic. Analysts say this is pushing investors to seek shelter in precious metals. These high price levels are mainly due to inflation fears, low interest rates. and the recognition of ...

