PR Newswire
07.08.2020 | 09:52
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 7

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274906-08-202055.91013,190,000178,353,219EUR
NL000927275606-08-202078.353311,00024,367,783EUR
NL000927276406-08-202057.5469258,00014,847,100EUR
NL000927277206-08-202060.2159393,00023,664,849EUR
NL000927278006-08-202062.1574230,00014,296,202EUR
NL000969022106-08-202040.76545,691,190232,003,637EUR
NL000969023906-08-202032.25982,735,40488,243,586EUR
NL000969024706-08-202018.67566,233,390116,412,298EUR
NL000969025406-08-202014.65673,371,53749,415,606EUR
NL001027380106-08-202021.30110,006,000213,137,806EUR
NL001040870406-08-202084.59371,145,00096,859,787EUR
NL001073181606-08-202050.9681730,00037,206,713EUR
NL001137607406-08-202034.4252275,2559,475,708EUR
NL001168359406-08-202022.92451,300,00029,801,850EUR
total1,128,086,144
