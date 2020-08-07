VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 7
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|06-08-2020
|55.9101
|3,190,000
|178,353,219
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|06-08-2020
|78.353
|311,000
|24,367,783
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|06-08-2020
|57.5469
|258,000
|14,847,100
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|06-08-2020
|60.2159
|393,000
|23,664,849
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|06-08-2020
|62.1574
|230,000
|14,296,202
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|06-08-2020
|40.7654
|5,691,190
|232,003,637
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|06-08-2020
|32.2598
|2,735,404
|88,243,586
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|06-08-2020
|18.6756
|6,233,390
|116,412,298
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|06-08-2020
|14.6567
|3,371,537
|49,415,606
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|06-08-2020
|21.301
|10,006,000
|213,137,806
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|06-08-2020
|84.5937
|1,145,000
|96,859,787
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|06-08-2020
|50.9681
|730,000
|37,206,713
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|06-08-2020
|34.4252
|275,255
|9,475,708
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|06-08-2020
|22.9245
|1,300,000
|29,801,850
|EUR
|total
|1,128,086,144
