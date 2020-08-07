Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.08.2020 | 10:28
Invitation to Teleconference/audio Transmission

Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission August 13 2020, at 03.00 pm CEST

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interim Report for Q2 2020 (published August 13 2020) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:
SE: +46850558351
UK: +443333009268
US: +16467224902

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q2-2020

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q2 2020 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on the cost-effective and secure transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984. www.concordiamaritime.com

Contact:
Concordia Maritime
Stena Denmark terminal, 405 19 GÖTEBORG
+46-31-855-000
http://www.concordiamaritime.com
info@concordiamaritime.com

