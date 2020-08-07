Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUS LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2020 / 10:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.7969 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1485935 CODE: LAUS LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUS LN Sequence No.: 80589 EQS News ID: 1112765 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2020 04:29 ET (08:29 GMT)