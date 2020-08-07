Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2020 / 10:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.2077 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1772000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 80625 EQS News ID: 1112845 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2020 04:36 ET (08:36 GMT)