Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2020 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.6745 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4232575 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 80651 EQS News ID: 1112899 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 07, 2020 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)