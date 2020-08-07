Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2020 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.2774 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2451079 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 80701 EQS News ID: 1113001 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2020 04:50 ET (08:50 GMT)