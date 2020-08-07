AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2020 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 06/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 229.3712 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 755433 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 80733 EQS News ID: 1113079 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2020 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)