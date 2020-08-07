AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2020 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK DEALING DATE: 06/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 160.2347 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 160204 CODE: CU1 ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 80735 EQS News ID: 1113083 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2020 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)