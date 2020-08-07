AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2020 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 06/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 195.1589 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6564239 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 80744 EQS News ID: 1113101 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2020 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)