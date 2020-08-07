At the request of SpectraCure AB (publ) new equity rights will be traded on First North as from Monday August 10, 2020. Security name: SpectraCure AB Teckningsoption serie 4 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SPEC TO4 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0014428868 ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 200717 ------------------------------------------------------ Terms: Two (2) SPEC TO4 provides the right to subscribe for 1 new share in SpectraCure AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - The subscription price for a share 20.75 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription September 1-30, 2021 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading September 28, 2021 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission at +46 8 503 000 50.