Die globale Phase-II/III-Studie zu Opaganib soll bis zu 270 Patienten mit schwerem COVID-19 an 40 Prüfzentren aufnehmen.

--

Die globale Phase-II/III-Studie wurde in Mexiko, Großbritannien und Russland genehmigt und wird auch in Italien, Brasilien und weiteren Ländern geprüft.

--

Die Aufnahme in eine parallele Phase-II-Studie mit Patienten mit schwerem COVID-19 in den USA ist zu etwa 50 % fortgeschritten und wird voraussichtlich in diesem Monat abgeschlossen.

--

Mögliche Einreichung weltweiter Anträge für den Notfalleinsatz bereits für das vierte Quartal 2020 geplant

TEL-AVIV) ("RedHill" oder das "Unternehmen"), ein spezialisiertes biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, hat heute die Genehmigung seines CTA-Antrags (Clinical Trial Authorization) für eine Phase II/III-Studie zur Beurteilung von Opaganib (YelivaABC294640)1 für die Behandlung von hospitalisierten Patienten mit schwerer SARS-CoV-2-Infektion (der Auslöser von COVID-19) und Lungenentzündung durch durch den mexikanischen Bundesausschusses zum Schutz vor gesundheitlichen Risiken (COFEPRIS) bekanntgegeben.

Die Studie von RedHill wurde kürzlich auch in Mexiko, im Vereinigten Königreich und in Russland genehmigt und wird aktuell in Italien, Brasilien und weiteren Ländern geprüft. Die Studie soll auf weitere Länder ausgeweitet werden.

"Angesichts neuer Infektionshöchststände, die neue schwere Fälle mit sich bringen, ist es wichtig, dass Arzneimittelentwickler mit streng konzipierten und schnell umgesetzten Studien reagieren. Opaganib gehört zu den fortschrittlichsten neuartigen Therapien, die derzeit für die Anwendung bei Patienten mit schweren Fällen von COVID-19 getestet werden." so Gilead Raday, Chief Operating Officer von RedHill. "Parallel dazu erwarten wir, dass die Aufnahme für die laufende Phase-II-Studie zu Opaganib in den USA in diesem Monat abgeschlossen werden kann. Wenn die Studien erfolgreich sind, wollen wir bereits im vierten Quartal dieses Jahres eine Genehmigung für den Notfalleinsatz beantragen."

Die multizentrische, randomisierte, doppelblinde, placebokontrollierte Phase-II/III-Parallelarmstudie) soll bis zu 270 Patienten mit schwerer COVID-19-Pneumonie aufnehmen, die stationär mit zusätzlicher Sauerstoffgabe behandelt werden müssen. Die Studienteilnehmer werden im Verhältnis 1:1 randomisiert, um entweder Opaganib oder Placebo zusammen mit einer Standardtherapie zu erhalten. Der primäre Endpunkt der Studie besteht darin, den Anteil der Patienten zu bewerten, die an Tag 14 eine Intubation und mechanische Beatmung benötigen. Eine unverblindete Futility-Zwischenanalyse wird durch ein unabhängiges Datenüberwachungskomittee (DSMB, Data Safety Monitoring Board) durchgeführt, wenn ca. 100 Probanden für den primären Endpunkt evaluiert wurden..

Darüber hinaus ist die Aufnahme in die klinische Phase-II-Studie zu Opaganib in den USA zu etwa 50 % fortgeschritten und wird voraussichtlich in diesem Monat abgeschlossen. Diese randomisierte, doppelblinde, placebokontrollierte Studie), die nicht auf statistische Signifikanz ausgelegt ist, soll bis zu 40 Patienten mit schwerer COVID-19-Pneumonie aufnehmen, die im Krankenhaus mit zusätzlichem Sauerstoff behandelt werden müssen.

Über Opaganib (ABC294640, Yeliva)

Opaganib, eine neue chemische Substanz, ist ein proprietärer, "first-in-class", oral verabreichter, selektiver Sphingosinkinase-2 (SK2)-Inhibitor mit krebsbekämpfenden, entzündungshemmenden und antiviralen Eigenschaften, der auf verschiedene onkologische, virale, entzündliche und gastrointestinale Indikationen abzielt. Durch die Hemmung von SK2 wirkt sich Opaganib auf mehrere zelluläre Signalwege aus, die mit Krebswachstum, Virusreplikation und pathologischer Entzündung in Zusammenhang stehen.

Opaganib, das ursprünglich von der US-amerikanischen Apogee Biotechnology Corp. entwickelt wurde, hat erfolgreich mehrere präklinische Studien mit Onkologie-, Entzündungs-, Verdauungstrakt- und Strahlenschutz-Modellen sowie eine klinische Studie der Phase I an Krebspatienten mit soliden Tumoren im fortgeschrittenen Stadium durchlaufen.

Opaganib erhielt von der US-Zulassungsbehörde FDA den Orphan-Drug-Status für die Behandlung des Gallengangskarzinoms und wird derzeit in einer Phase-IIa-Studie bei fortgeschrittenem Gallengangskarzinom und in einer Phase-II-Studie bei Prostatakrebs untersucht. Opaganib wird auch für die Behandlung des Coronavirus (COVID-19) untersucht.

Kürzlich wurden Ergebnisse der Behandlung der ersten Patienten mit schwerem COVID-19 mit Opaganib veröffentlicht2. Die Analyse der Behandlungsergebnisse bei fünf Patienten mit schwerem COVID-19 zeigte im Vergleich zu einer retrospektiv passenden Fall-Kontroll-Gruppe aus demselben Krankenhaus einen erheblichen Nutzen für Patienten, die mit Opaganib im Rahmen eines "Compassionate-Use-Programms" behandelt wurden, sowohl bei den klinischen Ergebnissen als auch bei den Entzündungsmarkern. Alle Patienten in der mit Opaganib behandelten Gruppe wurden ohne die Notwendigkeit mechanischer Beatmung aus dem Krankenhaus entlassen, während 33 % der passenden Fall-Kontroll-Gruppe eine mechanische Beatmung benötigten. Die mediane Zeit bis zum Absetzen von einer Nasenkanüle mit hohem Durchfluss wurde in der mit Opaganib behandelten Gruppe auf 10 Tage reduziert, verglichen mit 15 Tagen in der passenden Fall-Kontroll-Gruppe.

Präklinische Daten haben sowohl eine entzündungshemmende als auch antivirale Wirkung von Opaganib gezeigt, mit dem Potenzial, entzündliche Erkrankungen der Lunge wie Lungenentzündung abzuschwächen und pulmonale fibrotische Schäden zu mildern. Mehrere frühere präklinische Studien weisen auf die mögliche Rolle hin, die SK2 im Replikations-Transkriptions-Komplex von (+)ssRNA-Viren, ähnlich dem Coronavirus, einnimmt. Die Hemmung von SK2 könnte möglicherweise die Virusreplikation hemmen. In präklinischen In-vivo-Studien2 konnte gezeigt werden, dass Opaganib die Sterblichkeitsrate bei Infektionen mit Influenza-Viren und die durch Pseudomonas aeruginosa verursachte Lungenschädigung durch die Senkung der IL-6- und TNF-alpha-Spiegel in der bronchoalveolären Lavage-Flüssigkeit verminderte.

Die Entwicklung von Opaganib wurde durch Zuschüsse und Verträge von US-Bundes- und Landesregierungsbehörden unterstützt, die an die Apogee Biotechnology Corp. vergeben wurden, darunter das NCI, BARDA, das US-Verteidigungsministerium und das FDA-Büro für die Entwicklung von Arzneimitteln für besonders seltene Krankheiten.

Über RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf gastrointestinale Erkrankungen spezialisiert hat. RedHill fördert die Magen-Darm-, Medikamente Movantik gegen opioidinduzierte Obstipation bei Erwachsenen3, Talicia zur Behandlung von Infektionen mit Helicobacter pylori .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified, and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the clinical condition of the patients treated with opaganib will not continue to improve and may worsen, the risk that the U.S. Phase 2 clinical study evaluating opaganib will not be successful and the risk that completion of the enrollment for this clinical study will be delayed; the risk that the Company will not initiate the Phase 2/3 study in Russia, Italy, the UK, Brazil and Mexico and will not expand this study to a multinational study with sites in additional countries; the risk that other COVID-19 patients treated with opaganib will not show any clinical improvement; the risk that clinical trials with opaganib in Israel, the U.S., Italy, Russia, the UK, Brazil, Mexico or elsewhere for the treatment of COVID-19, if conducted at all, will not show any improvement in patients; the development risks of early-stage discovery efforts for a disease that is still little understood, including difficulty in assessing the efficacy of opaganib for the treatment of COVID-19, if at all; intense competition from other companies developing potential treatments and vaccines for COVID-19; the effect of a potential occurrence of patients suffering serious adverse events using opaganib under the compassionate use programs, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing, pre-clinical studies, clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts, and the timing of the commercial launch of its commercial products and ones it may acquire or develop in the future; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its pre-clinical studies or clinical trials or the development of a commercial companion diagnostic for the detection of MAP; (iii) the extent and number and type of additional studies that the Company may be required to conduct and the Company's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing, clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's therapeutic candidates and Talicia; (v) the Company's ability to successfully commercialize and promote Movantik, Talicia and Aemcolo ; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) the Company's ability to acquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercial success and build and sustain its own marketing and commercialization capabilities; (viii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of the Company's therapeutic candidates and the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in research, pre-clinical studies or clinical trials; (ix) the implementation of the Company's business model, strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; (x) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and commercial products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (xi) parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaulting in their obligations to the Company; (xii) estimates of the Company's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; (xiii) the effect of patients suffering adverse experiences using investigative drugs under the Company's Expanded Access Program; and (xiv) competition from other companies and technologies within the Company's industry. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2020. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

ANMERKUNG: Diese zu Informationszwecken zur Verfügung gestellte Pressemitteilung ist eine übersetzte Version der offiziellen Pressemitteilung, die vom Unternehmen in englischer Sprache veröffentlicht wurde.

Unternehmenskontakt:

Adi Frish

Senior VP Business Development & Licensing

RedHill Biopharma

+972-54-6543-112

adi@redhillbio.com (mailto:adi@redhillbio.com) Anlegerkontakt (USA):

Timothy McCarthy, CFA, MBA

Managing Director, Relationship Manager

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-212-915-2564

tim@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:tim@lifesciadvisors.com)

_____________________________

1 Opaganib ist ein neues Prüfpräparat, das nicht für den kommerziellen Vertrieb erhältlich ist.

2 Xia C. et al. Transient inhibition of sphingosine kinases confers protection to influenza A virus infected mice. Antiviral Res. 2018 Oct; 158:171-177. Ebenezer DL et al. Pseudomonas aeruginosa stimulates nuclear sphingosine-1-phosphate generation and epigenetic regulation of lung inflammatory injury. Thorax. 2019 Jun;74(6):579-591.

3 Vollständige Verschreibungsinformationen für Movantik.

4 Vollständige Verschreibungsinformationen für Talicia.

5 Vollständige Verschreibungsinformationen für Aemcolo.