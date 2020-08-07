

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.61 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $29.10 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, HMS Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $16.68 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $142.65 million from $168.18 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $16.68 Mln. vs. $35.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $142.65 Mln vs. $168.18 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $680 - $690 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HMS HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de