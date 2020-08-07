AppGallery Continues to Thrive in Polish Market

Poland's AppGallery is continuing growing, bringing a greater variety of relevant and quality apps to Polish users.

In recognition of its committed partners in Poland, AppGallery has demonstrated the power of regional marketing to three of its most popular apps.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing its customers with the most innovative new apps, AppGallery in Poland has continued to grow over the past year. In celebration of this local-market success, three partners have been selected to experience the value of regional marketing as part of a global campaign. Inspiring developers to realize their app's business potential with AppGallery, the campaign is taking place across 20 countries, including Poland.

AppGallery: An App Marketplace That Aggregates Quality Global and Local Applications

One of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery prioritizes the diverse needs of its worldwide audience by providing the best, new apps on both a global and local scale. AppGallery's 460 million active users across 170 regions demonstrate the platform's growth, with consumer needs a focal point.

Huawei looks to local developers, inviting them to list their apps on AppGallery to meet the demand of consumers while supporting the local market. With innovative technology offerings and advanced marketing support, AppGallery offers a competitive route for developers.

Being one of AppGallery's key markets, Poland has seen an acceleration of local app onboarding. Poland's AppGallery has been able to provide customers with access to some of the most popular local apps and services they need. Specifically, the top four e-commerce platforms including Allegro, AliExpress, Ceneo, and Empik have arrived on AppGallery. Consumers can also enjoy apps such as Bolt, mBank PL,IKO, and TIDAL Music, all available on AppGallery.

Assisting Partners to Grow through Regional Promotion

Demonstrating AppGallery's commitment to growth in the Polish market, as part of the global scale campaign, three of the country's most popular apps have been selected for additional regional promotion to further enhance brand influence.

Encouraging partners to realize their business potential through targeted marketing, the campaign demonstrates the value of AppGallery's supporting promotion. The three partners were promoted across television commercials and AppGallery's regional platforms, featuring specially created video footage and supporting imagery.

As part of the wider campaign, AppGallery partners in Poland benefited from enhanced brand awareness in the local market, leading to an increase in app downloads and engagement.

Capitalizing on extensive marketing capabilities, the following apps received the additional support as part of the campaign:

Allegro - Poland's leading and most trusted online marketplace, Allegro, offers the widest selection of products and services in the country

leading and most trusted online marketplace, Allegro, offers the widest selection of products and services in the country Empik Go - With thousands of e-books, audiobooks, and podcasts all in one place, Empik Go is a must-have app for avid readers and listeners.

Top Speed - Race and dominate your rivals in extreme head-to-head drag races with over 69 vehicles and even more customisation options

Each partner experienced a surge in user downloads, with AppGallery's regional marketing resources driving this progression.

AppGallery's Commitment

Through its commitment to Poland's market, AppGallery has driven download figures and consumer engagement on local apps. By supporting developers in key market regions, AppGallery can ensure its customers are provided with the best possible app selection.

AppGallery is dedicated to listening to its customers. Through its 'Wish List' service, users can submit the apps they would like to see on AppGallery, receiving a notification once it's available. Since January 2019, AppGallery has onboarded over 580 apps in response to Wish List.

