

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased in June and labor cash earnings declined at a softer rate, data showed on Friday



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 85.0 in June from 78.3 in May, the Cabinet Office revealed.



The coincident index increased to 76.4 in June from 72.9 in the previous month.



The lagging index rose to 93.3 in June from 92.5 in the prior month.



Data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare revealed that total cash earnings fell 1.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a revised 2.3 percent decline in May.



Contractual gross earnings decreased 1.3 percent in June, while special cash earnings declined 2.4 percent.



Real cash earnings fell 1.9 percent in June, following a 2.3 percent decline in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de