London, August 7
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 July 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|9.42%
|Lukoil
|7.78%
|Gazprom
|6.37%
|Norilsk Nickel
|6.05%
|AO Tatneft
|4.81%
|Polyus ORD
|4.55%
|Mail RU Group
|4.16%
|CD Projekt S.A
|4.12%
|X5 Retail Group
|4.06%
|Novatek
|3.86%
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 July 2020 was as follows:
|Russia
|71.34%
Poland
13.00%
Turkey
8.71%
Greece
1.77%
Czech Republic
1.68%
Kuwait
0.86%
Romania
0.62%
Cash & Equivalent
2.02%
