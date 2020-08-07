BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 July 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 9.42% Lukoil 7.78% Gazprom 6.37% Norilsk Nickel 6.05% AO Tatneft 4.81% Polyus ORD 4.55% Mail RU Group 4.16% CD Projekt S.A 4.12% X5 Retail Group 4.06% Novatek 3.86%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 July 2020 was as follows: