Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2020 | 12:46
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, August 7

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 July 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Sberbank9.42%
Lukoil7.78%
Gazprom6.37%
Norilsk Nickel6.05%
AO Tatneft4.81%
Polyus ORD4.55%
Mail RU Group4.16%
CD Projekt S.A4.12%
X5 Retail Group4.06%
Novatek3.86%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 July 2020 was as follows:

Russia71.34%

Poland
13.00%

Turkey
8.71%

Greece
1.77%

Czech Republic
1.68%

Kuwait
0.86%

Romania
0.62%

Cash & Equivalent
2.02%
BARING EMERGING EUROPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.