Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 06-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.42p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.53p

INCLUDING current year revenue 255.08p