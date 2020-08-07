

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France industrial production grew more than expected in June, data from the statistical office Insee revealed Friday.



Industrial production advanced 12.7 percent on a monthly basis in June, slower than the 19.9 percent increase seen in May, but faster than economists' forecast of 8.9 percent growth.



This was the second consecutive rise in production after two months of sharp contraction during the coronavirus pandemic.



At the same time, manufacturing output growth slowed to 14.4 percent from 22.2 percent in May.



Transport equipment production showed the biggest monthly growth of 39.5 percent, followed by an 18.9 percent rise in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products.



Compared to February, the last month before the start of the general lockdown, manufacturing output declined 12.4 percent and industrial output was down 11.0 percent.



Construction and mining output grew 12 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. The statistical office said output decreased 12.5 percent in manufacturing and by 11.7 percent in the whole industry compared to June 2019.



In the second quarter, manufacturing output slumped 18.9 percent and by 17.1 percent in the whole industry.



