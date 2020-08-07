AppGallery Continues to Thrive in Egyptian Market

Egypt's AppGallery is continuing growing, bringing a greater variety of relevant and quality apps to Egyptian users.

In recognition of its committed partners in Egypt, AppGallery has demonstrated the power of regional marketing to four of its most popular apps.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing its customers with the most innovative new apps, Egypt's AppGallery has continued to grow over the past year. In celebration of this local-market success, four partners have been selected to experience the value of regional marketing as part of a global campaign. Inspiring developers to realize their app's business potential with AppGallery, the campaign is taking place across 20 countries, including Egypt.

AppGallery: An App Marketplace that Aggregates Quality Global and Local Applications

One of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery prioritizes the diverse needs of its worldwide audience by providing the best, new apps on both a global and local scale. AppGallery's 460 million active users across 170 regions demonstrate the platform's growth, with consumer needs a key focal point.

Huawei looks to local developers, inviting them to list their apps on AppGallery to meet the demand of consumers while supporting the local market. With innovative technology offerings and advanced marketing support, AppGallery offers a competitive route for developers.

Being one of AppGallery's key markets, Egypt has seen an acceleration of local app onboarding. Egypt's AppGallery has been able to provide customers with access to some of the most popular local apps and services they need. Consumers can now enjoy apps such as JUMIA Online Shopping, imo, Ana Vodafone, and CIB Egypt Mobile Banking, all available on AppGallery.

Assisting Partners to Grow through Regional Promotion

Demonstrating AppGallery's commitment to growth in the Egyptian market, as part of the global scale campaign, four of the country's most popular apps have been selected for additional regional promotion to further enhance brand influence.

Encouraging partners to realize their business potential through targeted marketing, the campaign demonstrates the value of AppGallery's supporting promotion. The four partners were promoted across television commercials and AppGallery's regional platforms, featuring specially created video footage and supporting imagery.

As part of the wider campaign, AppGallery partners in Egypt benefited from enhanced brand awareness in the local market, leading to an increase in app downloads and engagement.

Capitalizing on extensive marketing capabilities, the following apps received additional support as part of the campaign:

CIB Egypt Mobile Banking - A convenient way to transfer money, use credit cards, access investment funds and many other features, the CIB app offers CIB customers in Egypt easy and secure access to their bank accounts.

easy and secure access to their bank accounts. Olx Arabia - Global shopping platform Olx is popular in Egypt's market, with a growing network of leading shops for consumers to browse through.

market, with a growing network of leading shops for consumers to browse through. Watch iT! - The increasingly popular entertainment platform, Watch iT!, offers a bespoke selection of TV Series and films.

Otlob - As the number one online food delivery platform in Egypt , Otlob provides a variety of international and local food ordering choices to customers from more than 2,000 restaurants.

Each partner experienced a surge in user downloads, with AppGallery's regional marketing resources driving this progression.

AppGallery's Commitment

Through its commitment to Egypt's market, AppGallery has driven download figures and consumer engagement on local apps. By supporting developers in key market regions, AppGallery can ensure its customers are provided with the best possible app selection.

AppGallery is dedicated to listening to its customers. Through its 'Wish List' service, users can submit the apps they would like to see on AppGallery, receiving a notification once it's available. Since January 2019, AppGallery has onboarded over 580 apps in response to Wish List.

