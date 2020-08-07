

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production remained stable in June, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production increased 3.1 percent year-on-year in June, same as seen in May.



Manufacturing output fell 7.2 percent annually in June, following an 8.2 percent decrease in the previous month.



Production in electricity, gas and steam grew 11.6 percent, while mining and quarrying output fell 0.7 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of capital goods decreased 12.0 percent in June, while energy goods output rose 13.5 percent.



Production of intermediate goods and consumer goods declined by 3.0 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.



Durable consumer goods production decreased 8.8 percent, and production of non-durable goods fell 6.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 2.2 percent in June, following a 0.9 percent fall in the preceding month.



