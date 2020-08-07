

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's current account deficit widened in the second quarter as global trade contracted, data from Bank of France showed Friday.



The current account deficit increased to EUR 22.2 billion from EUR 11.5 billion in the first quarter.



The goods deficit widened to EUR 20.8 billion, despite a relatively small energy bill. Due to the sluggishness of travel services, the surplus on services fell to EUR 0.5 billion from EUR 1.9 billion in the previous quarter.



Primary and secondary income recorded a deficit of EUR 1.9 billion, mainly due to lower investment income, data showed.



In June, the current account deficit rose to EUR 8.4 billion from EUR 8.2 billion in May.



