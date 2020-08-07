

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production grew for the first time in three months in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent month-on-month in June, after a revised 3.5 percent decline in May.



In the April to June quarter, production decreased 5.1 percent.



The industry in Denmark is still affected by the consequences of COVID-19, which intensified the slowdown that occurred overall during 2019, but seems to have been less hit than in the rest of Europe and the U.S., the statistical office said.



The growth in pharmaceutical industry and furniture and other industry contributed the most to the latest rise in output.



The production in textile and leather industry and electronic industry gained by 15.6 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, production of transport industry fell 25.1 percent.



The industrial turnover rose 2.4 percent monthly in June.



