On July 14, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares and warrants in Brighter AB (publ) (the "Company") were to receive observation status given that the Company's board of directors consisted of only one board member. On July 31, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders had elected five members to the Company's board of directors. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares (BRIG, ISIN code SE0004019545, order book ID 86375) and the warrants (BRIG TO4, ISIN code SE0010442004, order book ID 144755 and BRIG TO5, ISIN code SE0012740355, order book ID 175884) in Brighter AB (publ) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB