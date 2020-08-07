American Battery Metals Corporation's Lithium-Ion Battery Metals Recycling Plant Enters Construction and Implementation Phase

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Ryan Melsert was recently interviewed by Steve Darling of Proactive Investors, a UK-based online investor services company that provides analytics, market reports, and company and industry profiles. The interview focused on the Company's purchase of a piece of property in Nevada and its construction and implementation plans for its lithium-ion battery metals recycling plant.

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole, stated, "We are 100% focused in getting this plant operational. We recently completed the initial construction financing necessary to build out the plant. We are in final stages of discussion of the permanent take-out financing with several long-term partners, one of which is the SBA to finance the completed plant."

Ryan Melsert tells Proactive Investors why the Nevada-based advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company chose that site and also why they went with a piece of land and not land with an existing facility. With their facility design completed, this "brownfield site" is easier and less costly to work with versus retrofitting an existing property and building. Mr. Melsert and his team prefer a blank slate to build from the ground up, avoiding any legacy issues and extra costs. He also gave a current timeline of completion of its lithium-ion battery metals recycling plant and is thrilled to move forward from the Company's bench scale system trials. Various construction companies are currently being vetted, and are expected to go under contract in the near term. Recycling equipment will be ordered and received in over the next few months, then installed and commissioned. Mr. Melsert and the team are excited to, "go from lab scale trials to the plant implementation stage, as it's a night and day difference to now be talking construction site, building, equipment and contracts."

Mr. Cole concluded, "the Company will be installing web cams so people can watch our progress daily."

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned, advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

