

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's trade surplus increased in July as exports rose and imports declined, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.



The trade surplus decreased to $5.369 billion in July from $3.608 billion last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $4.28 billion. In June, the trade surplus was $4.83 billion.



Exports rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in July, after a 3.8 percent fall in June. Economists had expected a decline of 0.2 percent.



Imports fell 6.8 percent annually in July, following a 8.6 decrease in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a fall of 3.1 percent.



Exports of parts of electronic products, information, communication and audio-video products grew in July, while exports of base metals and articles of base metal, machinery, plastics and rubber, and articles thereof declined.



Imports of parts of electronic product, machinery, and information, communication and audio-video products gained in July, while imports of mineral products and chemicals decreased.



Exports to Mainland China and Hong Kong and U.S.A. increased, while shipments to ASEAN, Japan and Europe declined in July.



In the January to July period, exports rose 0.5 percent, while imports fell 1.3 percent, from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

