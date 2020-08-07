

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the U.S Labor Department will release non-farm payrolls data for July.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the franc and the pound, it was steady versus the yen and the euro.



The greenback was worth 105.69 against the yen, 0.9143 against the franc, 1.1815 against the euro and 1.3076 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de