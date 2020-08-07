Fever Scanning Applications to Screen Potential Covid-19 Patients Amidst Pandemic to Propel Thermal Scanner Market - Future Market Insights

Thermal scanner manufacturers are seeking multiple sources of components and raw materials to confront supply chain disruptions, and meet soaring demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / The thermal scanners market is projected to grow with an impressive 10% CAGR between the years of forecast from 2020 to 2030. The coronavirus pandemic has generated a highly lucrative opportunity for thermal scanner manufacturers. Individuals with higher temperature, potential covid-19 patients can easily be identified, without the need for physical contact through thermal scanners. This factor has significantly boosted demand for the short term.

"Mobile infrared thermal scanner systems are capable of screening for high fevers in real time, which could indicate potential influenza and pneumonia patients even in crowded areas. Investments by governments towards covid-19 testing will consequently bolster demand throughout the pandemic period," says the FMI study.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10500

Thermal Scanner - Primary Takeaways

Handheld thermal scanners are witnessing massive growth owing to application in real time covid-19 screening in public places.

Mid wave infrared thermal scanners gaining traction, particularly in defense applications of recon, intelligence and surveillance.

North America is leading market for thermal scanners, propelled by the presence of major market players and investments from the United States defense industry.

Thermal Scanner - Growth Factors

Widespread application in the defense and aerospace industry for security purposes provides impetus to the thermal scanner market.

High investments by retailers towards screening workers in warehousing facilities contributes to revenues.

Thermal Scanner - Major Constraints

Shortage of adequately trained operators for advanced thermal scanner devices is a key restraint to market growth.

The risk of inaccurate readings arising from environmental factors holds back adoption rates.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-10500

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

Thermal scanner manufacturers are struggling with the sudden surge in demand amid the coronavirus crisis, owing to disruptions to raw material and component supplies, forcing many players to prioritize sales to hospitals and government bodies in the healthcare sector. Major businesses and public places with high traffic have invested in thermal scanners to identify potential patients boosting demand many times over that of the pre-pandemic era.

Competition Landscape

The thermal scanner market comprises players including but not limited to AMETEK Land, Fluke Corp., Infratec GmbH, Leonardo S.p.A., Xenics, optotherm Inc., TERABEE, Seek Thermal, Tonbo Imaging, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, HGH Infrared Systems, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., and Axis Communications AB.

Leading thermal scanner market players are investing their expertise and resources towards product development and launches with improved functionality and performance parameters.

For instance, PRG has unveiled its SmartXcan Thermal Scanner tower, which is capable of scanning 700 people per hour. Similarly, documentWORKS has developed low cost thermal scanners with automated notifications capabilities for businesses based in Texas. Vuzix has integrated thermal scanning capabilities to its M400 smart glasses for frontline screeners.

Ask for Regional Data for the Thermal Scanner Market@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-regional/rep-gb-10500

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on thermal scanners. The market is broken down in terms of product (fixed and handheld), technology (cooled and uncooled), application (thermography, surveillance, firefighting, personal vison system, ruggedized smartphone, military, and others) price range (premium and economy) and wavelength (long-wave infrared, mid-wave infrared, and short-wave infrared), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Explore Future Market Insights Coverage of the Testing Equipment Industry

Soil Field Testing Equipment Market: Find insights on the soil field testing equipment market with segment analysis, statistics, influencing factors, players and key strategies adopted by market players for a 8-year forecast period.

Laboratory Balances and Scales Market: FMI's report on the global laboratory balances and scales market offers details on the market between 2019 -2027. The study covers influencers, revenue sources, market leaders, and strategies.

Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market: Get an in-depth analysis on the cement and mortar testing equipment market with insights on growth levers, opportunities, policies, restraints, regional markets and market leaders.

About Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the experienced research team at FMI helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of more than thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has studied the testing equipment sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/thermal-imager-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/thermal-scanner-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600585/Fever-Scanning-Applications-to-Screen-Potential-Covid-19-Patients-Amidst-Pandemic-to-Propel-Thermal-Scanner-Market--Future-Market-Insights