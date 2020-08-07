

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade surplus increased in June as imports fell faster than exports, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 641.7 million in June from EUR 87.7 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade surplus was EUR 133.0 million.



Exports declined 1.2 percent annually in June and imports fell 8.9 percent.



For the January to June period, export and imports fell by 17.1 percent and 15.6 percent, respectively, compared to the same period previous year. The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 185.9 million.



