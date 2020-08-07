

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production declined sharply in June, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production decreased 9.7 percent year-on-year in June, following an 11.9 percent fall in May.



Among the eight largest categories, the production in the machinery repaid and installation sector declined the most in June, but at a slower pace compared to previous month.



Production was lower in most of the industry business classes, except in building materials and tobacco, the agency said.



Production of repair maintenance and services declined 28.1 percent in June and means of transportation fell 17.9 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.1 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de