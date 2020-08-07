

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices declined for the fourth straight month in July, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 1.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.6 percent decline in June.



Prices for transportation declined 9.1 percent annually in July. Prices of housing decreased 4.5 percent and communication cost fell 1.8 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for clothing and footwear and food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 1.7 percent in July, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 2.1 percent annually in July, following a 1.9 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 1.4 percent in July, following a 0.7 percent decrease in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production fell 4.9 percent yearly in June, following a 7.8 percent decline in May.



Manufacturing output fell 1.0 percent annually in June and mining and quarrying production declined 17.6 percent. Production of electricity and water supply decreased 18.2 percent and 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 7.2 percent in June, following a 2.9 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

