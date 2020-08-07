

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit narrowed in June, amid declines in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 828 million in June from EUR 1.87 billion in the same month last year. In May, the deficit was EUR 921 million.



Exports fell 10.1 percent year-on-year in June, following a 38.7 percent decline in May.



Imports declined 23.1 percent annually in June, following a 39.8 percent fall in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports increased 24.2 percent and imports rose 17.0 percent.



In the second quarter, exports and imports declined by 30.6 percent and 34.4 percent, respectively, a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de