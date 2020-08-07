Jon Parrish Launches New Personal Website

The New Website for Jon Parrish Includes Various Publications the Seasoned Attorney has been Featured in

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Jon Parrish recently launched his own personal website highlighting his career as well as various publications through which he has offered his expert opinion, interviews he has been featured in, and his professional blog.

A serial entrepreneur and multi-busines partner, Jon Parrish is the owner and chief operating officer of Coastal Maintenance & Restoration and owns, operates, and manages Oceanic Blue Retreats, LLC. He also owns several additional hospitality business entities and is a part owner of MNM Companies, Inc., a real estate brokerage business.

Jon Parrish's website includes links to his interview with Thrive Global, his personal blog posts, and various publications he has offered his expert opinion to for articles.

On his blog, Jon Parrish posts on a variety of topics, including COVID-19's long-term effects on small businesses and social distancing's impact on client interaction.

Jon Parrish has also been featured in articles for publications including TMCnet, JT.org, Incredible Things, and AZ Big Media.

He has shared his expertise on a CEO's role in present-day companies, strategic busines consulting, how to thrive in the property management industry, and how vacation rental management has changed.

About Jon Parrish

Jon Parrish is the owner and chief operating officer of Coastal Maintenance & Restoration. From a young age, he was a very gifted student, earning him a National Merit Scholarship, which he used to attend the University of Florida. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude with a major in English Literature. He also received a scholarship and teaching assistant position at the University of California, Irvine, and was admitted to a Ph. D. program there. After his first year there, however, he left school in 1986 to become a management information consultant with Arthur Anderson, now known as Accenture. In 1989, he moved on to become a bank officer at Florida Federal and received the title of senior project coordinator. He ended up leaving the banking industry to earn a Juris Doctorate at Stetson College of Law. He then practiced law in Naples, Florida, receiving national attention for the case of Conner v. Southwest Florida Regional Medical Center before starting his own law firm. He served as president and managing partner for over 20 years, representing well known clients like the former head coach of the Chicago Bears and the former chairman of Papa John's Pizza. After retiring from law, he moved on to become a partner of Coastal Maintenance & Restoration. In addition to his work with Coastal Maintenance and Oceanic Blue Retreats, Jon Parrish owns several other hospitality business entities and is a part owner of MNM Companies, Inc., a real estate brokerage business.

