Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-08-11

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2021-09-15 2109

SE0006995064 1.00 % 500+/- 250 2023-02-22 2302

SE0009662943 0.75 % 500+/- 250 2024-10-02 2410

SE0010469205 1.00 %

500+/- 250

2026-02-04 2602

SE0013745452 0.75 %

500+/- 250



Maximum volume 2 BLN in total

Settlement date 2020-08-13

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on AUG 11, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue 2109, 2302, 2410, and 2602.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON AUG 11, 2020





For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se