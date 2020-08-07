Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-08-11
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2021-09-15
|2109
|SE0006995064
|1.00 %
|500+/- 250
|2023-02-22
|2302
|SE0009662943
|0.75 %
|500+/- 250
|2024-10-02
|2410
|SE0010469205
|1.00 %
|500+/- 250
|2026-02-04
|2602
|SE0013745452
|0.75 %
|500+/- 250
Maximum volume 2 BLN in total
Settlement date 2020-08-13
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on AUG 11, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue 2109, 2302, 2410, and 2602.
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON AUG 11, 2020
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de