Technavio has been monitoring the online dating services market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.56 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the online dating services market in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 6.83 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 10.39 billion by 2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Easy search criterion based on individual interests is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- North America
- What is a major trend in the market?
- The increase in the number of subscribers is a major trend driving the market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Easy search criterion based on individual interests has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Online Dating Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online Dating Services Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Casual
- Socialize
- Marriage
- Geographic
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Revenue
- Advertising
- Subscription
Online Dating Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online dating services market report covers the following areas:
- Online Dating Services Market size
- Online Dating Services Market trends
- Online Dating Services Market analysis
This study identifies the increase in the number of subscribers as one of the prime reasons driving the online dating services market growth during the next few years.
Online Dating Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online dating services market, including some of the vendors such as Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online dating services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online Dating Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online dating services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online dating services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online dating services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online dating services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Casual Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Socialize Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Marriage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Revenue
- Market segments
- Comparison by Revenue placement
- Advertising Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Subscription Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Revenue
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coffee Meets Bagel
- eHarmony Inc.
- EliteMate.com LLC
- Happn SAS
- Love Group Global Ltd.
- Match Group Inc.
- Spark Networks SE
- Tastebuds Media Ltd.
- The Bumble Group
- The Meet Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
