With automation growing at a rate of 65-70 percent year-on-year, the statistics indicate that it is poised to grow further owing to its importance in helping make more informed decisions. Today intelligent automation, which is a combination of robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI), has been making waves globally. As such, business leaders are integrating every part of the value chain with intelligent automation to re-focus the revenue model and drive large scale, organization-wide transformations.

AI and intelligent automation help companies, especially manufacturers to adapt to the changes in the business environment.

Intelligent automation is particularly beneficial in the current business scenario, says Quantzig.

Though it can be attributed to several factors, the main reason revolves around the fact that the pandemic has flattened profits and lowered efficiency levels, compelling organizations to think more strategically than before. Hence, leading businesses are re-engineering their processes to drive the desired outputs in every segment of the value chain.

Why AI and Intelligent Automation is a One-stop Solution for All Your Productivity Blues

1: AI and intelligent automation help companies, especially manufacturers to adapt to the changes in the business environment

2: Intelligent automation helps businesses to leverage self-learning, which, in turn, can help them empower employees, strengthen customer relationships and open new ways to innovate

3: It plays a crucial role in digitalizing and automating customer-facing processes and internal journeys

