Technavio has been monitoring the commercial coffee brewer market and it is poised to grow by USD 34.56 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the commercial coffee brewer market in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 88.33 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 122.89 million by 2024.
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of about 7%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Focus on introducing new flavors of brewed coffee is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, BRG Appliances Ltd., BUNN-O-MATIC Corp., Conair Corp., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., PLAE2TECH Ltd., Smeg Spa, and The Middleby Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- North America
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, BRG Appliances Ltd., BUNN-O-MATIC Corp., Conair Corp., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., PLAE2TECH Ltd., Smeg Spa, and The Middleby Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Focus on introducing new flavors of brewed coffee has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Commercial Coffee Brewer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Commercial Coffee Brewer Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Commercial Satellite Coffee Brewer
- Commercial Decanter Coffee Brewer
- Commercial Airport Coffee Brewer
- Commercial Coffee Urns
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- APAC
- MEA
Commercial Coffee Brewer Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial coffee brewer market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Coffee Brewer Market size
- Commercial Coffee Brewer Market trends
- Commercial Coffee Brewer Market analysis
This study identifies the growing availability of commercial coffee brewers with energy-efficient features as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial coffee brewer market growth during the next few years.
Commercial Coffee Brewer Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the commercial coffee brewer market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, BRG Appliances Ltd., BUNN-O-MATIC Corp., Conair Corp., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., PLAE2TECH Ltd., Smeg Spa, and The Middleby Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial coffee brewer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Commercial Coffee Brewer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial coffee brewer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial coffee brewer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial coffee brewer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial coffee brewer market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Satellite coffee brewer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Decanter coffee brewer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Airpot coffee brewer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Coffee urns Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Ali Group Srl
- BRG Appliances Ltd.
- BUNN-O-MATIC Corp.
- Conair Corp.
- Groupe SEB
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- PLAE2TECH Ltd.
- Smeg Spa
- The Middleby Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005256/en/

Contacts:
