Technavio has been monitoring the food additives market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Which is the leading segment based on application in the market?

The bakery and confectionery segment is expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market during the forecast period.

What is the major trend for market?

Increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients is a major growth factor for the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 8.86 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Univar Solutions Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Rising demand for processed food and increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients are the major factors driving the market. However, stringent regulatory environment will restrain market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Univar Solutions Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for processed food will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Food Additives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Food Additives Market is segmented as below:

Application Bakery and Confectionery Beverages Convenience Food Snacks Others

Product Flavors And Enhancers Acidulants Colorants Sweeteners Others

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Food Additives Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The food additives market report covers the following areas:

Food Additives Market Size

Food Additives Market Trends

Food Additives Market Analysis

This study identifies increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the food additives market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Food Additives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist food additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food additives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food additives market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Flavors and enhancers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Acidulants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Colorants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sweeteners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Bakery and confectionery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Convenience foods Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Snacks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Givaudan SA

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Univar Solutions Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

