A strong start in the month August for our ATX, which went 3,36 per cent up. News came from bet-at-home.com, Porr, Vienna Stock Exchange, AT&S, Valneva (2), ams, Lenzing, voestalpine, Frequentis, Wienerberger, S&T, Immofinanz, Andritz, Polytec and Post. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 3,36% to 2.194,93 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -31,13%. Up to now there were 67 days with a positive and 86 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 32,03% away, from the low 34,59%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,55%, the weakest is Monday with -0,64%. These are the best-performers this week: FACC 12,07% in front of SBO 8,82% and OMV 8,08%. And the following stocks performed worst: DO&CO -8,36% in front of Kapsch TrafficCom -4,97% ...

