Wienerberger: Bricks producer Wienerberger Group strengthens its Managing Board to create improved organizational conditions for further growth. The two Business Units - Wienerberger Building Solutions and Wienerberger Piping Solutions - are each to have their own designated representatives on the Managing Board. The Supervisory Board has appointed Solveig Menard-Galli as COO for Wienerberger Building Solutions. Harald Schwarzmayr, who has been responsible for Wienerberger's piping business to date, will join the Managing Board of Wienerberger as COO for Wienerberger Piping Solutions. The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG will consist of Heimo Scheuch (CEO), Carlo Crosetto (CFO), Solveig Menard-Galli (COO, Wienerberger Building Solutions) and Harald Schwarzmayr (COO, ...

