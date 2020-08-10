

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release July figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity,



Consumer prices are predicted to add 0.4 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year after easing 0.1 percent on month and rising 2.5 percent on year in June. Producer prices are tipped to sink 2.5 percent on year after sliding 3.0 percent in the previous month.



Indonesia will provide Q2 numbers for current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was $3.9 million.



The Philippines will see Q2 results for its consumer confidence index; in the first quarter, the index score was 1.26.



Finally, the markets in Japan and Singapore are closed on Monday for Mountain Day and National Day, respectively. Both will re-open on Tuesday.



