

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.7 percent on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.6 percent and was up from the 2.5 percent gain in June.



On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.6 percent - again topping forecasts for a rise of 0.4 percent following the 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.



The bureau also said the producer prices were down 2.4 percent on year versus expectations for a fall of 2.5 percent after skidding 3.0 percent a month earlier.



