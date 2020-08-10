OLAL Confederate Statue Protest Song "Virginia on the Cross" Mixed by Depeche Mode Producer Gareth Jones

Of Love and Lust musicians weave EDM synths with Gareth Jones' signature Technopop vibe in a new track and video documenting Confederate monument protests

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 09, 2020" on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major streaming services on August 14, 2020.



"Of Love and Lust chose 'Virginia on the Cross' for our debut single since it captures the spirit and the tension going on in the world today. We began recording this after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The track further evolved as protests gained steam across the U.S. to remove Confederate monuments. The video progresses into footage of a statue of Lenin being brought down in Ukraine, with those opposed to its removal scrubbing off graffiti and placing flowers the next morning. Heated protests over monuments are not new," said OLAL songwriter Skunk.

"Virginia on the Cross" features 3D audio samples recorded at New York City protest marches using the Barnaby Pro 3D Audio microphone. It was produced and mixed by Gareth Jones at his London studio, blending a modern EDM Nu Disco sound with an eighties Technopop influence.



Of Love and Lust) features band members in four countries: Rush in Berlin, Germany; Kuzman in Skopje, Macedonia; Genius in London, England; Christie in San Francisco; and both A-Bomb and Skunk based out of Athens, Georgia.

Gareth Jones is well known for his work producing albums for Depeche Mode, Erasure, Interpol, Grizzly Bear, and Nick Cage. Jones has his own solo album coming out Sept. 18: ElectroGenetic

